Dita von Teese showed his luxurious mansion

Famous American burlesque star and model Dita von Teese invited journalists to his estate in Los Angeles and explained why she loves your house and how it reflects her feelings and Outlook.

47-year-old actress admits that has great fortune to be the owner of a large mansion in the Tudor style. Dita has long been considered a bright representative of a pop up style, so her house is hard to imagine without excessive expression or in a minimalist style.

In publishing CNN the woman said that her style of houses with their own advantages, because it combines elements of Renaissance and Gothic style. According to journalists, her home attracted the attention of “an eclectic combination of antique furniture shiny interior and with unexpected finds”.

She Dita von Teese has admitted that she hates white walls. She likes to live in a house similar to those that were in the 20-30-ies in the United States.

I have a phobia of white walls in houses. I am a maximalist. For me it is important that each room was filled with color and excitement… Buying this house for me was of great importance that here for a long time someone lived, raised their children here. The owner even got married in this house, – explained the star.