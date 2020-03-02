Divorced Vladimir Ostapchuk angered fans of a photo with secret lover

Known TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, who rudely began to respond to the haters about his divorce with Elena Voychenko, intrigued by the with a new lover. He has published on his page on Instagarm photo where his neck hugging female hand with red nail Polish.

“Spring is Love”, — intriguing signed the Vladimir has not specified, who owns graceful pen.

The comments sparked a heated discussion, netizens guess that’s the new girlfriend of Ostapchuk, where he allegedly left the family.

Seems to discuss his personal life Vladimir pretty tired. He ridiculed the situation in a new post. Showed a photo from the restaurant on the other woman’s hand. Than has even more angered the network.

Ostapchuk bombarded the network with angry comments.

However, privacy Ostapchuk has not commented. The only comment about the scandalous divorce he gave Katya Osadchaya, in which he accused ex-wife’s infidelity and involvement in the education of children.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter