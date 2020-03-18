DJ Snake made the buzz with his remix of trap of the “Coronavirus” Cardi B !

Share on Facebook

While Cardi B is concerned for the Coronavirus and entrusts himself to his fans face-camera, DJ Snake takes the video and shakes the web !

In a video, the rapper Cardi B confides his fears to cause the Coronavirus. DJ Snake has the right idea of the remix and make it into a tube, which proved a massive hit on the web ! ERM you reveals more.

It takes little to be happy. Just a simple video. But not any ! It must be turned by the rapper american Cardi B. And to satisfy the greatest number, that is not all !

For a video to make the buzz, the topic must be current. As the Coronavirus, the epidemic which infects 200,000 people in the whole World. Moreover, this balance is of concern to the queen of Rap.

Thus, the young wife to his fans in a video. She panics ! Yet, Cardi B does not seem to be very taken seriously. The proof ! While the French are confined, they are trying to deal with…

This is the case with DJ Snake ! Because of the Covid-19, the young man can no longer ensure of concerts. But this does not mean that he does not want to please his fans. Then, he found an idea thanks to Cardi B.

DJ Snake remixes the video Cardi B

In order to deceive the boredom, DJ Snake continues to mix. But this time, it is the rapper american that inspires ! In fact, the artist looks at his work several times video. In two-three movements, it the remix.

As well, the young man isolates the laugh of the latter. This is not all ! The DJ also keeps the moment when she pronounces the word ” Coronavirus “. For a remix even more successful, he added other sound effects.

In fact, DJ Snake uses a simple glass… and a fork for his new music. Two or three movements on the software, the artist released his new song : ” Cardi B Coronavirus “.

Very quickly, DJ Snake releases his latest addition to his fans on Twitter. And the video is doing the buzz ! In total, 209 thousand people love his remix ! Besides, its subscribers are not stingy of kind words !

“Ahahaha ! Do you do the tube of the year in 3 minutes by means of a valve. The guys who take 10 years to release a sound you hate 😂 🙏 , “says Mikka Rocchia. What the artist responds : “The unemployment brother! 🤣 “