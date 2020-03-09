Djigan and Samoilov broke up: rapper shaved off my eyebrows and ended up in a mental hospital

Ukrainian rapper djigan went to the mental hospital because of drug addiction. His wife, the Russian model Oxana Samoylova hinted that the couple broke up, a month after the birth of their fourth child.

Dzhigan I confirmed information on what is in rehabe live in Instagram. In the video he appeared in an unexpected form: shaved off my eyebrows and beard. Also on the personal page he shares stories where he asks for forgiveness from Samoilova for something that hurt her (see video at the end of the news).

After dzhigan with children

“So you say, “NArkoma”, but I**th. I’m in the psychiatric hospital, I treated, well fed, me has a pool. I’m in a mental hospital, mental patient!” told about your condition djigan.

Judging by the location, now the rapper is in the elite rehabe Palm Beach Shores Rehab. The cost of staying there — 80 thousand dollars a month.

Dzhigan shaved off his eyebrows and the beard in the hospital

Samoilov, in turn, wrote in social networks that “never wants to Wake up in this world.” It gave fans a reason to think that a couple of the scandal broke up.

Storis Samoilova

According to media reports, between Samoilova and Djigan, which are always on display exhibited family life, the conflicts began after the birth of their fourth child. Allegedly the rapper after the birth of the long-awaited son started using drugs and alcohol, as well as appearing in dubious companies.

Storis Dzhigan

Also, some media reported that Oksana had to call emergency services after dzhigan began to raise her hand. It was then that the rapper agreed to treatment in an addiction clinic.

