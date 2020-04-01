Djokovic played tennis with a frying pan and donated 1 million euros to combat coronavirus (video)

The strongest tennis player in the world, the reigning Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, who donated 1 million euros to fight the coronavirus in his native Serbia, manages to train at home, even in conditions of isolation.

In his Instagram the first number of a world rating, has posted a video as he plays tennis with each other right in the living room using instead of a racket the pan.

“The competition never stops”, — has signed a video 32-year-old Novak Djokovic.

Recall that the winner of the 17 (!) Grand slam tournaments in singles Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings with 10 of 220 points ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal (9850) and Dominic Thiem from Austria (7045).

