Djokovic played tennis with a frying pan and donated 1 million euros to combat coronavirus (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Джокович сыграл в теннис сковородкой и пожертвовал 1 млн евро на борьбу с коронавирусом (видео)

The strongest tennis player in the world, the reigning Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic, who donated 1 million euros to fight the coronavirus in his native Serbia, manages to train at home, even in conditions of isolation.

In his Instagram the first number of a world rating, has posted a video as he plays tennis with each other right in the living room using instead of a racket the pan.

“The competition never stops”, — has signed a video 32-year-old Novak Djokovic.

View this post in Instagram

Publication from Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) Mar 31, 2020 at 1:41 PDT

Recall that the winner of the 17 (!) Grand slam tournaments in singles Novak Djokovic in the ATP rankings with 10 of 220 points ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal (9850) and Dominic Thiem from Austria (7045).

.

Photo Instagram

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article