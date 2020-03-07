DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be headlining the festival Weekend Atlas, which will be held in Kyiv from 7 to 12 July 2020, and for the first time will perform in Ukraine.

As reported on the page of the festival Facebook is top 1 DJ of the world, ambassadors Tomorrowland’and the author of several hymns of the festival.

In their scored countless awards and colourful collaborations, among them Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, David Guetta and other artists, as well as own label Smash The House.

July 8 you can enjoy their show.

We will remind, today already known the three key headliner of the festival is rapper ASAP Rocky, which because of the arrest in Sweden, missed AW 2019, as well as American alternative hip-hop Duo Twenty One Pilots and British rock band Placebo. Also at the festival will be the British indie rockers Alt-J, Dutch symphonic metallers Within Temptation, the singer Dominique Richard Harrison, better known under the pseudonym Yungblud and other artists.

Make the event will be in Kiev BDHR. Atlas Weekend the festival opened the sale one-day tickets.