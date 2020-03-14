Dmitriy Stupka with his wife and daughter in joint photo

After leading Polina Logunova and actor Dmitry Stupka showed his daughter to the public, in their accounts increased the number of sweet frames with kids. But all of them together and then posing very rare.

Recently the star couple attended a charity photo exhibition “Second breath”, which aims to help women in difficult situations. Here, the photographers managed to remove all family in gathering.

You only have to look as similar to each other Dmitry, Polina and Bogdan! Their harmony and happiness is hard to miss. And, although the famous mother admitted that the day her daughter was capricious, she did it so Flirty that didn’t ruin the picture.