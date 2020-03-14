Dmitriy Stupka with his wife and daughter in joint photo

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дмитрий Ступка с женой и дочкой на совместном фото

After leading Polina Logunova and actor Dmitry Stupka showed his daughter to the public, in their accounts increased the number of sweet frames with kids. But all of them together and then posing very rare.

Recently the star couple attended a charity photo exhibition “Second breath”, which aims to help women in difficult situations. Here, the photographers managed to remove all family in gathering.

You only have to look as similar to each other Dmitry, Polina and Bogdan! Their harmony and happiness is hard to miss. And, although the famous mother admitted that the day her daughter was capricious, she did it so Flirty that didn’t ruin the picture.

Дмитрий Ступка с женой и дочкой на совместном фото

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article