Dmitry Dikusar talking about the third wife

Famous choreographer and dancer Dmitry Dikusar, who told us previously how hard it was going through a divorce with Alyona of Shoptenko, suddenly started talking about a new beloved. Eligible bachelor admitted that his heart is still free. But he dreams about love and happy family. The perfect woman for Dmitri is his mother Sophia Dikusar. He told about it in section about the role of mothers in the lives of famous men program “Ranok z with Ukraine”.

She took a little of Dmitry Dikusar to the dance, paid all my free time, paid incredible money for the classes and constantly maintained. Dmitry worked very hard and, despite constant losses in the dance competitions, all worked very hard. After a few years, Dmitry has achieved success, became a finalist of the European Cup Latin American dancing and medallist of the world Championship. After the participation of Dmitry in the popular television dance show talked about it all, but, unfortunately, not always good.

“Yes, I was not very easy. Because each considered it his duty in the street to ask something or comment. Someone thought that he was a gigolo — people are kind… it was hard for Me” — confessed to the mother of Dmitry Dikusar Sofia Dikusar channel “Ukraine”.

And all because of the novel of Dmitry with the singer Irina Bilyk. And the Sophia Vasilievna his choice approve.

“Nothing. Any advice I even in eyes did not read, no judgment, nothing. Thank you for this! I was allowed to decide issues, but in personal life no one interfere”, — said Dmitry Dikusar.

The choreographer believes that the media has been too attentive to its relations with Bilyk, often giving the dancer unflattering epithets. He believes that it was one of the reasons for the gap.

“The press started to damage our relationship in his articles much earlier, as if everyone was waiting for the consummation” — said Dikusar, which is already four years goes in bachelors.

He says he’s getting married in that case, when you meet a girl like his mother.

“I say one word: my mother is a fairy! She has some magical ability, the gift to love people even when they spit in her soul a few times, it is a gift to forgive all. I want to find the same good, hard-edged woman like her”, — says Dmitry Dikusar.

Earlier, the choreographer called the real reason for breakup with Irina Bilyk.

Recently, Dicesare was attributed an affair with actress “Diesel Show” Victoria of Bulitko.

