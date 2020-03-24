Dmitry Komarov showed how working from home during the quarantine

Dmitry Komarov. Photo: press service

The author and presenter of “Svit neweport” Dmitry Komarov on his personal YouTube channel told how to work from home during the quarantine.

The presenter said that the project team switched to remote mode, and releases the program will be published as usual.

Work of “Svit neweport” continues. We are working on new programs and is now preparing the edition that you will see in the next Wednesday. We all switched to remote mode. Materials pass through the Internet, communicate via instant messengers. In extreme cases, large amounts of transfer to external disks,” — says Dmitry.

The team returned from an expedition to China before the start of the epidemic, and is now working with the programs removed earlier.

Dima Komarov equipped private office at home in a Chinese style and revealed the traditional Chinese table for tea ceremonies. According to the presenter, it is a favorite tea helps him to actively work remotely.

Also Dima Komarov told what rules it adheres to, to protect yourself and loved ones from the coronavirus:

I keep the quarantine conditions and 95% of the time I spend at home. Very often ventilate the apartment, open the Windows. Often do wet cleaning. Wipe all surfaces. And drink a lot of fluid, in my case, Chinese tea, imported from China”

In addition, the presenter uses gloves and a respirator during a trip to the store and disinfects hands and surfaces, especially the mobile phone and the laptop keyboard.