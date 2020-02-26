Dmitry Shepelev after retirement decided to go to the mountains

Well-known Russian TV presenter Dmitry Shepelev, who resigned from the First channel, said, what will you do in your free time. Yet I wonder where will work Shepelev, it keeps the intrigue, families, travels in Italy. He said this on his page in Instagram.

“Lately I often think of the phrase that “the most important thing in life is to find her and calm down.” Don’t remember who said it. Actually, this and will. But before that, take son to the mountains, he missed snowboarding. And I’m on fresh frosty wind”, wrote Dmitry.

Other details he has not reported and is surprised at how vividly discussing his dismissal and new job.

“It looks as if I died. Touching. Remembered the story himself, in which he fantasizes how it would be interesting to attend your own funeral, and then to rise from the grave and shake off the gladioli, to the horror of all those present. As they say, ‘I’m still here,” wrote Shepelev.

Say, Shepelev refused the role of the presenter in the program “actually”, the Charter to understand other people’s lives. Fans supported him, calling the program a disgrace. New job Shepeleva has not yet been specified.

Also, “FAKTY” wrote that Shepelev was sued by the parents of Jeanne Friske.

