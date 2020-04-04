Do not rely on surgical gloves: doctors told how to better protect themselves from COVID-19

Despite the belief of most physicians that surgical gloves are the perfect remedy when dealing with people infected with a coronavirus, such a view is not always true.

This writes the American online whnt.com.

The reason — the fact that surgical gloves are similar in texture with the skin, and they also absorb germs and pathogens from unclean surfaces. And if you touch them to the face, it can be transmitted, as in the case if a person has unclean hands.

To serve as a real protection, they should be changed or cleaned regularly, and wash with soap and water of the upper limbs. In the same case, when you are caring for someone with this disease, as COVID – 19, Centers for control and prevention of diseases (CDC) recommend to wear gloves when contact with blood, stool or other body fluids.

This applies to those situations when you handled a potentially dangerous surfaces such as tables, furniture, phones, keyboard.

“Make sure you do not touch eyes, nose or mouth with gloved hands. Use them only one time, immediately remove them and wash your hands at least 20 seconds with soap and water”, — expert advice.

According to experts of the world health organization (who) medical mask do not need to wear healthy people. The best strategy of defense is to properly and frequently wash hands.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter