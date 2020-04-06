Do not rush to wash: doctors told how long the coronavirus lingers on the hair

Discouraging reports that the coronavirus can stay active on some surfaces for a long time forced scientists to figure out how long can a dangerous infection may be present in the hair.

For example, the head of the Institute of global health at Yale University Dr. Saad Omer is confident that the deadly virus can’t live the same as on the other surfaces, writes Yahoo news.

“Usually viruses do not live as long on porous surfaces like hair as on smooth types of stainless steel,” he said.

At the same time acting head of the Department of dermatology at the School of medicine and public health George Washington Dr. Adam Friedman believes that the life expectancy of the coronavirus in the head depends on the structure of hair of a particular person, and also from a number of external factors. The specialist explained that most often, the natural oils contained in the scalp act as a protective barrier against harmful bacteria. “They do have some antimicrobial properties and do not allow microorganisms to remain for hair,” concluded Friedman.

So if the hair was a little oily, no need to rush to wash them, says the expert. He also stressed to wear a hat, especially when in contact with infected people.

on the metal — two days on plastic or three days.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter