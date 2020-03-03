“Do pobachennya Vegas” with Olga Polyakova and Eric Roberts and other movie premieres of the week

In Ukrainian rolling out six new films, including the domestic Comedy “do Pobachennya Vegas”. For going to the movies with the whole family is invited to a American full-length cartoon “Forward”. And then begins the real holiday for fans of European cinema. The other four paintings taken by the British and the French. Another important coincidence that they are all comedies.

“Do pobachennya Vegas”

(16+, “Rendezvous in Vegas”, Ukraine, Volga Ukraine, Comedy)

Two Ukrainian advertising firms are fighting for a lucrative contract with the Americans. The signing of the documents to be held in Las Vegas. There we go, the representatives of the competing companies. Artem and Oxana. The journey to the capital of gambling turns into a dangerous but romantic adventure…

He made the film Director Sergei Wayne (“Producer”). Starring debutant Nikita Bychkov-Andrievskaya, Marina Dyachenko (“Everlasting”), singer Olga Polyakova, a popular Hollywood actor Eric Roberts, TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk Ukrainian rapper vovazil’vova.

The shooting took place in Kiev and the us state of Nevada. In the recording of the soundtrack for the Comedy was attended by a group of KAZKA, who recorded the song “Ltci”.

“Forward”

(6+, USA, Walt Disney together with Pixar, the animated film for family viewing)

This incredible story takes place in a magical world inhabited by elves, trolls, centaurs and other fabulous creatures. Once it was a magic, but over time and with the advent of technological progress, everything changed. And now life has become normal. Or almost normal. The main characters are twin elves, growing up without a father. It disappeared when the brothers were still small. And here’s the twins turn 16 years old. Mom gives them a magical staff that can bring back their father, but only for one day…

Made the animated film Dan Scanlon known as the Director of “monsters University”. In the original English version of the main roles are voiced by Hollywood stars Tom Holland, who played spider-Man, and Chris Pratt (“Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”).

“Emma”

(12+, UK — USA, Focus Features, Comedy, romance)

“Emma”, an adaptation of the novel by world-famous British writer Jane Austen. This book in life, Austin was not popular, but later became readers one of the most beloved works of author.

The main character — Emma Woodhouse. This rich, slightly arrogant girl who is somehow convinced that she will never marry. But it gives me great pleasure to bring together others. She takes on the role of matchmaker, constantly falling at the same time in an awkward situation…

Directed Autumn de Wilde, a famous American photographer. “Emma” is her directorial debut. The main role is played by British actress Anya Taylor-joy (“Glass”). The film also played by bill Nighy (“love actually”), a popular singer johnny Flynn (“Les Miserables”), star of the British TV series Miranda HART (“Call the midwife”).

In the UK and the USA the film was released on February 14 and collected at the moment of 12.9 million dollars.

“One magical night”

(16+, France — Belgium, Les Films Pelléas, Comedy)

College teacher after 20 years of marriage, admits to her husband that was cheating on him with other men. She leaves home and rents a room in the hotel opposite. At night, the heroine remembers their wedding, lovers, wife, when he was young. She can’t understand that the correct decision was made then, coming for him, and now, after parting with him…

The main role is played by Chiara Mastroianni, the daughter of the legendary Marcello Mastroianni and Catherine Deneuve. Husband of the heroine in his youth played by a popular actor Vincent Lacoste (“In bed with Victoria”). Took a picture of the famous French Director Christophe Honore (“the Beautiful tree”).

The world premiere took place in may of 2019, within the framework of the Cannes international film festival. Mastroianni won the jury prize. In France cash charges amounted to $ 2.9 million.

“#testdesc”

(12+, France — Belgium, Gaumont, Comedy)

The French chef can boast of a rich personal life. The sons grew up, his wife divorced. With other people he communicates primarily through Instagram. And man all satisfied until then, until he met on the social network with the enigmatic Korean. The hero decides to go to Seoul and meet up with a woman he likes…

The main role in the film was played by the popular French actor Alain chabat (“Trezor”, “How to marry and remain celibate”). His mysterious lover played PE Doo-na (“Jupiter ascending”). In France, the Comedy has collected $ 1.4 million at the box office.

“Hot mommy”

(16+, France, Single Man Productions, Comedy, budget: $ 4.8 million)

Three childhood friend leave for a few days to the côte d’azur to prepare the home of one of them to sell. Suddenly these women who are under 40 years old, understand that they are constantly watching three teenagers. Obviously, these guys Mature ladies attract much more than the same age. How to resolve this interesting situation, says the film Director Axel lafont. She also played one of the three main roles. Her partners became Virginie Ledoyen (“8 women”) and Marie-josée Croze (“Calvary”).

In France the film was released in may and has collected 960 thousand dollars. Film rental in Ukraine was initially planned in October 2019, but later the premiere was postponed to March.

