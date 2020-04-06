Well-known Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov has compared the new configuration of power in Russia after the amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation with nickelide titanium, possessing shape memory, reports “Gordon”.

“Many metals have a shape memory — when heated or when you exit a strong cooling immediately return his form. Russia in the sense in which we use this word, will always return to this form. It cannot be the other. Regardless of who leads it”, — said the journalist and added that it would be monstrous even in that case, if the head of the Russian Federation will be “consistent man who loves his country.”

He also gave another vivid comparison, mentioned kleptomaniac, stealing not necessary things: “He can’t do anything with myself. And this inability to do without capture, without aggression, without occupation, without abusing its people… Just need to admit it. I assure you that the world, which is so critical of Russia, Ukraine, which for a long time — absolutely rightly — will feel only pain at the sound of the word “Russia” — all rush to help and forgive. You just have to confess. And everything will fall into place”.

Answering the question, “do the Russians want war”” Nevzorov clearly said: “all the time! Will always be so, we must accept… most of the wars were the result of direct wishlist and direct the need that every time Russia was up. As it was, there, Finland or Afghanistan, or today’s incomprehensible, useless, the game with the savages in Syria. If they came up with: “Why are we in Syria? We are looking for a magic lamp of Aladdin”, it would be at least some explanation of what it occupied Russia”.

According to him, while the explanation of the operation in Syria there, “except that there is this savage, who periodically incontinence poison gas”: “it is Clear that in the Muslim world is the alteration of complex products, complex influences, which has no relation to Russia. Talking about the war on terror in General for the insane. Because to fight terrorism, embittering terrorists and leaving them every opportunity to terrorizing is even as funny a joke is not good”, — concluded the journalist.

Photos from the pages of Alexander Nevzorov in Facebook.

