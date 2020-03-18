Doctor infected with coronavirus, killed himself

Poland has imposed on himself a Professor, consultant of gynecology and obstetrics Wojciech willow. It is known that he was infected with the coronavirus.

According to the Polish press, the Professor died in the hospital in Kielce, he was 54 years old.

2012 Rakita led the clinic of gynecology and obstetrics, and was the regional consultant for gynecology and obstetrics.

Last week the Professor returned to Poland with foreign guests, after which he revealed a coronavirus. The hospital said that before he died, he had no contact with patients.

As of 18 March in Poland was aware of 246 infected with the coronavirus.