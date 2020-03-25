Doctors called new hidden symptom coronavirus

Researchers from Flinders University in South Australia found that many infected with coronavirus patients who do not have the typical symptoms of the disease, there is a General sign — anosmia, loss of smell. About it reported the edition MedicalXpress with reference to specialists.

Coronavirus SARS-COV-2, leading to disease COVID-19, causes swelling of the mucous membrane in a greater degree than other viruses. Experts believe that this feature can be used to identify carriers who are “sick symptoms”.

The researchers note that anosmia can be the only symptom of an infected with the infection.

“Exactly “asymptomatic carriers” of the virus often go unnoticed, this may explain why the disease is spreading rapidly in many countries”, — said the publication of the Professor from Flinders University Simon Carney.

According to him, the loss of smell occurred every third is infected with a coronavirus in South Korea.

In the UK doctors believe that the anosmia should be marked as an important symptom that may indicate that the patient is “asymptomatic” carriers of the virus, said Carney.

The Professor added that the centers identify COVID-19 can use this symptom as a criterion for testing. Patients should consider calling a General practitioner with the appearance of anosmia.