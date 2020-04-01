Doctors mistook a dead grandmother alive and buried

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Медики перепутали мертвую бабушку с живой и похоронили

In a Moscow hospital two elderly women confused. Doctors gave the body to the relatives, but the patient was buried under another name.

It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

According to information in the health facility got 78-year-old woman of Alexander Shutko, she in a few days died. Meanwhile in the same hospital was Anna Artemova.

It is noted that the names of the women mixed and sent to the morgue dead under the name Artemov.

Interestingly, the relatives did not notice anything and buried the woman.

It is known that after some time, Anna Artemova recovered and brought her home to her granddaughter Alexandra Shutko, she noticed the substitution.

Maria Batterbury

