Doctors told what food triggers cancer

For anybody not a secret that the diet directly affects the human health. Doctors told that there is food that is able to start the process of developing cancer. This is reported newsyou.info.

Specialists Dartmouth cancer center came to the conclusion that food rich in saturated fats – “best friend” to cancer. Such food contributes to mutations that can cause cancer and accelerates its development. But that’s not all – a large amount of saturated fats in food may worsen the condition of someone who is already fighting cancer.

As told by scientists, due to the fact that cancer cells use for their growth the most energy-intensive substances. They are able to absorb large amounts of fat, unlike healthy cells. The result is the metabolic reprogramming of cells. In addition, the cancer cells absorb a lot of simple carbohydrates.

Therefore, those who want to avoid cancer, is to reduce the number of fast carbs, especially sugar and saturated fats in your diet. In particular, saturated fats significantly increase the risk of breast cancer and intestines.

What products should be avoided in the first place? All dishes, deep-fried, fast food, industrial pastries, sweets, and various sausages.