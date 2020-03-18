Doctors told what is caused by a coronavirus illness — days

Chinese doctors have described how the disease caused by a coronavirus, which was threatening to drag the pandemic. As reported by the Daily Mail and Business Insider, studies have been conducted on the basis of case histories of patients of two hospitals in Wuhan city, which came in these medical institutions after December 29, 2019, and was discharged or died by January 31, 2020.

Day 1-4. Patients had fever. Might develop fatigue, muscle pain and a dry cough. Some for a couple of days prior could be diarrhea or nausea. 60-year-old doctor from London Clare Gerada, former Chairman of the Royal College of General practitioners, who successfully recovered after infection COVID-19, said that her first symptoms began a light dry cough, and fatigue. According to her, the beginning of the disease was so mild that she never thought that this could be something serious.

Day 5-6. Patients begins breathing difficulties — especially in older people with existing health problems.

Day 7. At this stage, as shown by a study in Wuhan, cases were usually brought to the hospital with breathing problems had increased. At the same time, the vast majority of those infected with the symptoms started to go into decline.

Day 8-9. In patients suffering infection (about 15% of all patients) had symptoms of acute respiratory distress syndrome lungs could not properly provide oxygen to vital organs.

Day 10-11. Patients with increasing symptoms are usually admitted to the intensive care unit. They could also manifest abdominal pain.

Day 12. Convalescents have usually started to decrease the temperature.

17. By this time, were usually convalescent discharged.

It is emphasized that fever, one of the first symptoms, COVID-19 were usually kept for 12 days. And the cough could last longer. At discharge, 45% of patients still coughing.

Shortness of breath (or dyspnoea) is often terminated after 13 days in survivors. Or remained to the end in those who died.

Usually the period from the beginning of the disease until recovery was on average 22 days. And to death — 18.5 days.

Another team of scientists from the Wuhan reported that the disease can progress from a mild cough to serious respiratory problems in just eight days.

It is emphasized that the first symptoms do not appear immediately after infection. People may already be infected but not feel any symptoms of the disease for five or more days.

