Doctors will compete with coronaviruses in the APU

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Как врачи будут бороться с коронавирусов в ВСУ

APU fighters before sending in the area of environmental protection will be mandatory 14-day quarantine.

It is reported the Army FM.

“Those military units that plan to perform tasks in the area of environmental protection, will be mandatory two-week quarantine before departure to the place of execution of tasks,” – said the head of Department of legal support of the armed forces, Colonel Yuri Bobrov.

He stressed that the military should follow the resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and instructions, doctors recommendations on security measures.

