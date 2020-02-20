Does not fit all: it became known who do not get involved in the best diet 2020

Named the best in 2020 Mediterranean diet is very good at helping people who suffer from cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

At the same time to use it is unlikely the inhabitants of the Earth without exception, well-known Moscow nutritionist Elena Solomatina.

For example, such a diet is contraindicated in acute diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The reason is that the diet is rich in a lot of fiber, which may have an irritant effect on the digestive system.

Also, this type of diet cannot be entered for small children, whose digestive tract is not adapted to the assimilation of large amounts of dietary fiber.

“That’s why young children are doing, stewed, crushed form,” — says nutritionist.

Elena also noted that the basis of this type of diet are foods to which people may be hypersensitivity — for example, on fish or berries. In addition, the seafood in this type of diet may contain salts of heavy metals.

The nutritionist reminded that the people of the Mediterranean eat fresh food containing large amounts of nutrients. At the same time, in many countries, fish is imported from China, Vietnam and other countries, and may not correspond with sanitary norms and harm the body.

In addition, we cannot vouch for the quality of the fruits and vegetables that can be treated with chemicals

The nutritionist noted that the Mediterranean diet brings many benefits the body and the person if possible, you should bring your diet to this type of food.

Characteristically, this diet does not harm the body and the person stays fat and happy.

