Dog from Canada is so big that people are taking her for a horse (photo)

After the Spaniards frightened the dog, which took over the lion became aware of the dog, which is often confused with the horse. The great Dane is named Thunder (Thunder) live at 35-the summer inhabitant of the canadian province of Ontario Jenny Saccocia. Eight-year-old Grom weighs 96 pounds. And his height when he stands on his hind legs, is 2,14 meters.

At the same time, this giant is extremely kind by nature. According to the owner, he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Sometimes, however, he inadvertently knocks her down during the game, calculating the forces.

The thunder is still trying to get a mistress on his knees as I used to do it a puppy. He loves kids and friendly with small dogs. The latter, he even afraid. In the house Jenny and her husband Chris in addition to dog live a Yorkshire Terrier, Pomeranian and a Malamute. And Thunder they do not think the leader of the pack, commanding them as they wish.

As writes the edition of The Mirror, Jenny says that passers-by sometimes do not immediately believe in the fact that the Thunder dog, convinced that a woman walking with a horse. And then make a photo for memory.

House the couple of Saccocia spacious. Besides, it is located on an extensive plot. So dogs network where to play.

Instagram Photos Jenny Saccoccia

