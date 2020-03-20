Dogwood Cheaib v Florian Bloom live streaming free for the Tennis Challenger Series

Successfully perform at the table tennis challenger in Mittelbiberach Cheaib and Bloom. In two playing days, tennis players lost only one match. We offer a forecast for the match on March 20 between the leaders.

Dogwood Cheaib

Dogwood Cheaib successfully performs at current Challenger Series tournaments in March. Since March 16, the tennis player has spent 14 matches, in which he won 13 victories. Only in the game against Ishida was a defeat recorded in four games (9-11, 12-10, 10-12, 7-11).

This is not to say that Cheaib regularly defeats rivals with crushing scores. In the current tournament, only in the game with Happek was a frank defeat of the opponent, which surrendered after the first game (12-10, 11-0, 11-1).

Florian Bloom

Of the many representatives of Germany, Florian Bloom performs the most successfully in the current tournament and shows good results.

In two game days in Mittelbiberach in six matches only Bloom suffered one defeat. I could not cope with compatriot Schwarzer (6-11, 8-11, 11-3, 11-5, 9-11).

Statistics

In two personal meetings in 2019, the rivals exchanged victories.

In Mittelbiberach, in the last five matches, tennis players lost one match each.

Forecast

The more experienced Dogwood Cheaib in the line of bookmakers acts as a pronounced favorite. Meanwhile, in the current game at the home tournament, Bloom looks very confident, has in his account the experience of defeating today’s opponent. We expect that the German tennis player will be able to keep a positive lead of 10.5 points.

Our forecast is Bloom’s victory with a handicap (+10.5) for a coefficient of 1.72 in the BC 1x Bet.