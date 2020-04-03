Dominance stripes: the birthday of the barcode

Barcode

Now the world can not be imagined without the bar code – the standard sequence of vertical black and white stripes, to make life easier for producers, traders and buyers. His birthday is considered 3 APR.

These 7 facts about conventional barcodes forced to look at them differently.

1. In 1948 a graduate student Drechselschule University in Philadelphia, Bernard silver overheard a conversation one of the deans with the owner of the supermarket chain. He asked the scientist to address the issue of automated reading of information on the product. Silver told this to a friend, Norman Joseph Woodland, and they came up with the labeling with the use of ultraviolet ink. But the idea was not particularly successful.

2. The first bar code as we know it, Woodland drew in the sand on the beach. It was the symbols of the Morse code – dots and dashes, advanced down the narrow and broad lines. Patent application friends filed in 1949-m. after two years Woodland invited to IBM, and there the parents of the bar code began to design a device that reads the strip.

3. 3 April 1973 the IBM company officially presented their project UPC – one of the most common linear symbologies marking.

4. The first item purchased, the barcode on the label, was a block of 10 chewing gums Wrigley Juicy Fruit. It happened at the Marsh supermarket in Troy (Ohio) Thursday, 26 June 1974 at 8.01 am. He went into history and the customer’s name and the name of the cashier who opened a new page in the retail trade. Now a pack of gum, which then has a cost of 67 cents, along with a check are stored in the Museum of American history, Smithsonian institution.

Packing from Wrigley came to the Museum. Photo: Logist.Bel

5. The most common are EAN-13 – 13-digit European standard code. They are marked 80% of production emerging in the world. Use it in Ukraine.

6. The first three digits in the code is the country of origin of goods, or rather, the state where the enterprise is registered. The last control. It is calculated from the previous twelve by a special algorithm. If the number does not match, the goods produced illegally.

7. Sometimes barcodes – functional work of art. This design direction is called “Barcode art”. The best known are the works of the Japanese D-barcode – Corporation, established in Tokyo in 2005. Not less interesting design coding makes American Vanity Barcodes.

Tokyo D-barcode. Photo: kulturologia.ru

Barcodes Vanity Barcodes us. Photo: vanitybarcodes.com

