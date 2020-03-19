Donald trump called the cure for coronavirus is a cure for malaria

The US President Donald trump (who recently passed the test for COVID-19) announced at the briefing that a cure for malaria and arthritis demonstrates “very encouraging” and “promising” results” in the treatment of diseases caused by coronavirus. This tool is hydroxychloroquine (“Plaquenil”), which is used by doctors for almost 150 years, but not with antiviral purposes.

scientists of the University hospital of Marseille declare that 50% of patients of those who were given 600 mg of the drug “Plaquenil” on a daily basis, on the third day showed negative tests for coronavirus. And by the sixth day, the figure rose to 70%.

However, representatives of the health care system urge caution and consider the need for further clinical trials.

