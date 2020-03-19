Donald trump offers to give Americans $ 1,000

The President of the United States Donald trump proposed a plan emergency cash assistance to Americans to ease the economic shock of the crisis, which would entail a pandemic of coronavirus. The White house said that adult Americans should get $ 1,000 for their needs. About it reports Reuters.

This idea was supported by the Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Speaking with trump in the White house, he said that already discusses the idea of emergency financial assistance to Americans and congressional leaders.

The distribution check in the amount of $ 1,000 will allow you to quickly put billions of dollars into the U.S. economy at a time when airlines are cutting flights everywhere close restaurants, sports arenas and other public places.

Although the details of that plan remain unclear, Washington may be based on the scenario of 2008, when the U.S. began an economic crisis. Adopted the Law on economic incentives have included payments in the amount of $ 600 per person. It allowed for several months to infuse the American economy over 100 billion dollars. Any such programme will require the approval of Congress.

However, Donald trump urged U.S. citizens to travel and do not rule out travel restrictions in some parts of the country. He urged Americans simply to “enjoy his living room”.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Mike Pence stated that the US army is ready to quickly deploy field hospitals to help deal with the influx of patients with coronavirus.