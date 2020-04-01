Donna air caught the coronavirus

British actress Donna air, famous for the game in the movie “the Mummy returns” and the TV series “Hotel Babylon” was infected with the novel coronavirus.

About the artist announced on the page in Instagram. She said that 18 days ago she had symptoms resembling a light flu. Air tests COVID-19 and it was positive.

“I hope that everyone is able to maintain stability and relatively good mood during the quarantine. I just wanted to let you know that I had symptoms resembling a light flu, and 18 days ago I have isolated themselves and took the test. The result showed COVID-19. Fortunately the symptoms have relented, and at the close there were no signs of the virus. I will continue to follow the instructions of the government, but in the meantime I send you rays of love, especially those who are on the front lines,” wrote Eyre.

Also, the actress said that she had access to the tests, so she gave them to some of my friends.

“I’m honored to have access to the tests in private, so I gave some of them to friends who have partnered with the NHS (the health system of the UK. – approx.ed.). I feel relieved, after consulting with my therapist, who confirmed that you can safely see my daughter,” added Donna.