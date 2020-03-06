“Don’t see the problem”: Ostapchuk strange has been “disabled in the Eurovision song contest”

TV presenter Vladimir Ostapchuk, who was in the scandal, calling Eurovision “contest gays, the disabled and the freak”, exacerbated everything, sharply replying to a comment well-known model Alexandra Kutas.

Alexandra, who is the first-ever runway model in a wheelchair wrote to Vladimir that his words were hurtful to many people.

The presenter was surprised: “The Lord. No one is going to hurt. What is the essence of the claim, I said the word “disabled” into the microphone?). Yes, sorry, such things hurt, I apologize. I do not see a problem here. So what is the essence of the claim?”

He advised the girl to pay attention to the lack of ramps in Ukraine, and not to the words of the presenter. “Enemy number one”, — concluded Ostapchuk.

This correspondence has angered social media users even more. If previously some of them considered the support of Russia and other statements of a bad joke, now ceased.

“Now it is clear that he misspoke and regrets for it, and he doesn’t care about people and their feelings”, — they are indignant.

