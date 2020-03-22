Doom Eternal hacked on the first day of release

Publisher Bethesda has made an unforgivable mistake for yourself with the release of Eternal Doom than pleased with the pirates, which has simplified the way of hacking.

Users of the site Reddit and ResetEra suddenly discovered that Bethesda accidentally sent Steam a copy of the executable file of the game without DRM protection. So the game actually does not require license verification and does not even require hacking.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that Doom will be Eternal famous to use the technology against hacking Denuvo, which despite the criticism, remains one of the major DRM systems for large projects because it slows piracy.

However, when users have had the opportunity to delve into the game files, they found an executable file without DRM that are directly visible in the folder marked as “original”.

According to a Reddit user, the main executable file weighed 369 MB and can be found in the main folder of the game. In the subfolder lay smaller executable volume 67 MB, which can be easily copied into the main folder to overwrite the executable file with Denuvo. After this procedure the game runs without any protection.

Of course, Bethesda responded quickly and released a patch that removed the executable without DRM. But the damage was already done and the publisher has no one to blame but yourself for the fact that they released a version of Eternal Doom without DRM.

This is not the first time the company made such a mistake. Last year, Bethesda has also made it easier for the pirates with the game Rage 2 and, ultimately, removed Denuvo version from Steam a few days later.