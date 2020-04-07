Door shut in the entrance? Network puzzled photo “fight” against coronavirus in Kazakhstan

Network actively miss the photo taken in Kazakhstan, where the authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus allegedly stirred up the door to the entrance of the house, one of the residents who fell ill COVID-19. We will remind that residents of the border with China areas Kazahstana protested against the deployment in its hospitals, people with coronavirus infection.

In particular, the image entrance in his Twitter posted a Russian politician Ilya Yashin. “In Aktau (Kazakhstan) have found a human coronavirus and was taken to the hospital. The entrance of his home brewed together with the people, so no one came. To deliver the products in door cut out the hatch. Our butchers still have to go”, — says the politician.

At the same time, in the local Governor’s office argue that information about the welded doors — fake: “Upon detection of patients with coronavirus infection all the entrances of this house from first to fifth floors and all territory within a radius of 500 meters were disinfected. Treatment was subjected to sports and playgrounds, road cover, also shrubs and trees. Residents of quarantine entrance health experts have explained all the rules”.

In Instagram the Governor’s office posted a photo that shows that the door is still open. However, it is visible and a large bolt welded on the outer side of the door.

