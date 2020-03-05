Doshutilis: Vladimir Ostapchuk disgraced the concert KAZKA

Not had time to subside scandal surrounding the divorce of Vladimir Ostapchuk, as a TV presenter provoked a new wave of indignation in the network. Group KAZKA had no idea what will turn their solo concert in sports Palace. Now talking about inappropriate comments Ostapchuk, entertaining the audience between songs.

His humor is called inappropriate and offensive. Vladimir, who was the leading “Eurovision-2017” in Kiev, called it “a contest of gays, disabled people and freaks,” and walked across the Ukrainian participants representing the country in different years.

Statements Ostapchuk hurt the public, the post outrage appeared on the page eurovision.ua in Instagram, which contains the direct speech of the presenter.

So, the current winners of the national selection group Go_A Ostapchuk even advises not to buy tickets to Rotterdam, because you still win the Russian group Little Big.

“Guys, if you can hear me, do not take tickets. Everyone knows that to win the group Little Big, right? Well, how would no doubt even now”, — said Vladimir from the scene. About MARUV he spoke, allegedly, the singer has no voice, only her legs. They say that she won because they can “shoot”.

“After the speech MARUV and victory, I realized that the chip is not in it. Now the main thing — “to shoot” is not a song, and foot”, — said the presenter. And MELOVIN called “terminator with cataracts.”

Public prank Ostapchuk clearly did not like, the hall greeted them with whistles.

“Quoting is an interpretation and not a literal”, — specified in the message. It should be noted that MELOVIN and the band Go_A were present in the hall.

The network exploded with angry comments.

Also in a network there were new faces on the statements of Ostapchuk.

Ostapchuk is not in a hurry to explain.

for statements that group Little Big can win on “Eurovision”.

