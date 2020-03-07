Down with the complexes: Les nikitiuk excited fans sexy photo

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Долой комплексы: Леся Никитюк взбудоражила поклонников сексуальным фото

TV presenter Les nikitiuk congratulated his followers on Instagram with the onset of spring and showed a candid photo. The TV star previously declassified “strategic options” of their shape, calls to get rid of complexes and to believe in yourself.

Love and be loved! Forget all their inhibitions, throw away out of your head bad thoughts. Believe in yourself, you are the best! Each of us will find happiness! If you fall, make sexy pictures and forward to a new, “—said in greeting the spring by Lesya Nikityuk.

Долой комплексы: Леся Никитюк взбудоражила поклонников сексуальным фото

Fans of the TV presenter appreciated a custom greeting for the spring holidays. An hour later, after the appearance of photos gathered 36 thousand approving assessments and admiring comments.

Долой комплексы: Леся Никитюк взбудоражила поклонников сексуальным фото

Долой комплексы: Леся Никитюк взбудоражила поклонников сексуальным фото

Долой комплексы: Леся Никитюк взбудоражила поклонников сексуальным фото

Recall, Lesya Nikityuk recently boasted long legs and in the pool showed the figure “like a mermaid”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article