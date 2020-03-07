Down with the complexes: Les nikitiuk excited fans sexy photo

TV presenter Les nikitiuk congratulated his followers on Instagram with the onset of spring and showed a candid photo. The TV star previously declassified “strategic options” of their shape, calls to get rid of complexes and to believe in yourself.

“Love and be loved! Forget all their inhibitions, throw away out of your head bad thoughts. Believe in yourself, you are the best! Each of us will find happiness! If you fall, make sexy pictures and forward to a new, “—said in greeting the spring by Lesya Nikityuk.

Fans of the TV presenter appreciated a custom greeting for the spring holidays. An hour later, after the appearance of photos gathered 36 thousand approving assessments and admiring comments.

Recall, Lesya Nikityuk recently boasted long legs and in the pool showed the figure “like a mermaid”.

