Dr. Komarovsky in social networks shows how to make antiseptic

Eugene Komorowski. Photo: instagram.com/doctor_komarovskiy

Famous Ukrainian doctor Yevhen Komarovsky in social networks teaches subscribers how to make hand sanitizer. The corresponding video, for example, came from his Instagram account.

Disinfectant for hands all right. Write down to remember….”- he said.

A simple recipe steripod from Komarovsky include:

– 240 ml of alcohol

– 15 ml of peroxide 3%

– 5 ml of glycerol

– 60 ml of water.

Measure the required number of components can medical syringe.