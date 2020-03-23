Dr. Komarovsky in social networks shows how to make antiseptic
Eugene Komorowski. Photo: instagram.com/doctor_komarovskiy
Famous Ukrainian doctor Yevhen Komarovsky in social networks teaches subscribers how to make hand sanitizer. The corresponding video, for example, came from his Instagram account.
Disinfectant for hands all right. Write down to remember….”- he said.
A simple recipe steripod from Komarovsky include:
– 240 ml of alcohol
– 15 ml of peroxide 3%
– 5 ml of glycerol
– 60 ml of water.
View this post on Instagram
A simple recipe of sanitizer (antiseptic, disinfectant for the hands) with their hands: 240 ml spirit 15 ml of peroxide 3% of 5 ml of glycerol to 60 ml — water #dottormaracci #steripod #antiseptic #coronavirus #virus #epidemic #disease #SARS #health
Measure the required number of components can medical syringe.