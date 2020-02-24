Drake be back soon: it says more about his new album !

Since his album the Scorpion in 2018, Drake remains rather discrete. But during a NBA game, the rapper has made a surprise to his fans !

Drake is full of surprises ! During a basketball game, the rapper is past in the confidences. It has revealed a few details on his next solo album. ERM you reveals.

Drizzy made his big return. And not least ! Even if this last account 5 studio albums, 28 million listens and a fortune estimated at 120 million dollars, Drake never stops. He is currently working on his next album. Until now, little information has been released on this project. His fans are going crazy ! Everyone is looking for the slightest clue. In vain. Aware of this impatience, Drake wanted to help a little…

The ex of Rihanna was not ripe for it. Moreover, it is well known that Drake has several strings to his bow. This time, the latter was invited to comment on an NBA game between The Raptors against the Suns. Then, Drake took the opportunity to make a surprise announcement !



Drake announces the release of his album

As he discusses with the other commentators, Drake takes the microphone. Not to talk about the game, but rather to speak about his project ! ” My last album was pretty heavy. I wanted to do something to the Notorious BIG, when it came out of the albums, you were looking at the ratio of the titles are really important compared to all of the securities, it was really impressive. And this is the challenge that I had launched myself. I hate growing old, but I’ve been doing this for more than ten years, et, he must set small challenges if you want to don’t want to bother you”, explained the rapper.

Launched in his explanation, Drake continues : “So, this album was very dense. I’ve done two sided, with a lot of pieces. For those who can, I’ll do something more realistic, more concise. It can be 10, 11 or 16 tracks. I’ve also done a lot of different styles, so it is thought to be as an album with 7 songs or something like that.” If this is not very clear to you, remember one thing : Drake was well on his album. And it should be out within the year !