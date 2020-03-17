Drake broke the record of the Billboard for the number of songs that ranked in the top 100

Rapper Drake set a new record in the history of American music Billboard chart – his song Oprah”s Bank Account became the 208th in his career, ranked in the top 100.

As reported on the website of the rating, this is the first such case in more than sixty-year history of Billboard (since 1958). Prior to that, the leadership belonged to instead of rare covers from the American series “Glee” (Glee). Covers 207 times were ranked as the best, and to date, nobody has been able to overcome this mark.

Song Oprah”s Bank Account, setting a record, recorded together with Drake, Lil Yachty and DaBaby. The official music video was released on YouTube on March 9 and has already gathered more than nine million views.

As previously reported, Billy Iles record breaker award “Grammy”.