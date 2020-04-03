Drake: his clip “Toosie Slide” becomes a challenge on the application TikTok !

Share on Facebook

To amuse his fans, Drake has launched another challenge on TikTok. He puts the challenge to succeed a choreography based on its title “Toosie Slide”.

On TikTok, the challenge #ToosieSlideChallenge more and more followers ! The rapper Drake is the originator of this new challenge very on trend ! MCE tells you more !

The containment has not only bad sides ! The proof ! Thanks to social media, artists are more and more closer to their fans. And it is not to their liking !

In short, they can devote a lot more time than usual ! And we must believe that the fans of Drake love its responsiveness. But also his creativity !

In fact, the canadian rapper made the buzz ! His new music video of his title “Toosie Slide” proved a massive hit on Youtube with over a million views. Then, his fans have an idea !

While Drake pays homage to Kobe Bryant in her video clip, it is not for this reason that it shakes the Canvas. In short, his fans are dancing to his last song on TikTok !

Drake entertains its fans

Yes, Drake inspires many internet users on social networks. All the world dream to learn to dance like him. Then, they try to imitate his dance moves on TitTok !

As well, her fans throw the challenge #ToosieSlideChallenge. Moreover, millions of users play the game ! The hashtag has over a million videos.

Besides, it’s not his fans who want to imitate him ! The proof ! The two brothers BigFlo and Oli are trying to respond to the challenge on the application. According to them, this challenge asks, ” place!”

In any case, this is not the first time that Drake inspires his fans ! Two years ago, ces have also tried to reproduce the choreography of another movie clip.

In fact, the boyfriend of Rihanna, was at the origin of the #InMyFeelingsChallenge. Moreover, this challenge was more known under the name of #KikiChallenge. It had amused the World !