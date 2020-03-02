Drake pays homage to Eminem and Jay-z in a title surprise, surprise !

Share on Facebook

Drake is back ! The singer pays homage to Eminem and Jay-z with a surprise. MCE TV tells you more.

There it is, he is back and in great shape ! Drake just release his first tracks of the year 2020. Finally ! In fact, in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the rapper unveiled his two latest pieces.

They are, moreover, ” When to Say When”, and ” Chicago Freestyle “. Drake marks his return with two titles and a clip. What happiness for the fans ! We’ll let you discover the song just after. Moreover, it is difficult to miss the success of Drake.

In effect since December 2019 the singer treats us. First the release of his freestyle ” War ” and its clip, and then together with the Future… the rapper is launched. Moreover, this year 2020 promises to be very busy for him.

Drake: what’s new

Drake made his grand return with two titles and a clip. Moreover, “Chicago Freestyle” his first song is a tribute to Eminem. Yes yes. The canadian resumes are simply a part of the lyrics of ” Superman “.

In his other piece ” When to say When “ Drake pays homage to Jay-z this time. In fact, the piece incorporates the melody of Song Cry by Jay-z. moreover, it was itself inspired by the song ” Sound Like a Love Song “ by Bobby Glenn. In any case, the year 2020 promises to be intense for Drake !

Besides, he also announced the coming of the season 2 of its series Top Boy. He also likes to spoof his fans, leaving some small clues on the release date of his next album. Nothing official has been published on this topic. However, the rumours say that it would be in preparation. Finally, Drake has officially made her comeback with the release of his two songs and its clip. We’ll let you discover it all !