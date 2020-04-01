Drake will release his new title “Toosie slide” on April 2 !

Share on Facebook

Singer Drake is getting ready to release his new song, “Toosie Slide”. He gives an appointment to his fans on April 2 !

These are not the fans of Rihanna who can claim otherwise ! Since the release of his last album, ” Anti “, they are impatient to discover ” R9 “, his ninth album.

In fact, this one is ready since months. However, Huey loves to languish ! But the fans are tired of waiting. And it is necessary to believe that Drake is also ! In fact, he, too, would like to listen to his new project !

As well, the rapper does not want to wait his fans as his girlfriend. The proof ! This last gives an appointment to his fans for the release of his new hit, ” Toosie Slide “, on April 2, 2020 at midnight !

Drake wants to please his fans

His new song comes out very soon ! Also, Drake continues to promote the release of ” Toosie Slide “. The proof on Instagram ! The young man unveils the cover of her single two days before its release.

In any case, the public of the work of canadian artist should be seduced by this new piece ! Also, you may have already had to hear an excerpt on the TikTok. Yes, a challenge on this music invades the app !

“Gotta dance but it’s really on some street sh*t/ I’ ma show you how to get it, it go right foot up/ Left foot slide/ Left foot up/ Right foot slide/ Basically I’m saying either way we ’bout to slide “performer Drake.

Besides, Drake seems to want to please his fans ! Since a few days, the interpreter of God’s Plan does not stop to surprise ! First, the latter publishes a photograph of his son.

But in addition, it reveals hints about her forthcoming album during a podcast, for podcasts of Toronto. “This album, I’ll probably make something more realistic – something more concise,” he had said.