Drama Marysia nikitiuk When falling trees left in the online distribution

The online platform is a great alternative when all the theaters were closed due to quarantine. So, on March 13 on the streaming platform Takflix will host the online premiere of Ukrainian drama “When a tree falls”.

“When a tree falls” – length debut registerkey and script writing Marysia nikitiuk. The picture is filmed in the style of magical realism, in most dialogues the actors speak surzhik.

The events of the film take place in the Ukrainian province, where the eyes of the rebellious five-year Turns of the unfolding love story between my cousin Larissa and her lover, a gangster named Scar. In the center of the story – the fate of three generations of family that lives in a rigid social framework and attempts to find inner freedom. In the same aesthetic cloth woven folk beliefs of the locals, the wildlife, the flowering of crime and the post-Soviet chaos.

Ukrainian streaming platform Takflix for legal viewing of the new Russian cinema began to work on 31 December 2019. The price of the online ticket- 50 UAH.

Recall, as in Ukraine imposed some restrictions, including a ban on mass events distributors due to the closure of the cinema had to postpone the screenings of Ukrainian films “cleanup” and “Pulse”.