Drama Nariman Aliyev Home I went online rental

18 Mar drama “Home” Nariman Aliyev can be viewed online on the service of Internet TV OLL.TV.

“Now each of us has the time to stop and be alone with my thoughts to realize the importance of relatives who are near or far. I hope this film, which is an intimate statement about family, home and our plight on the path to inner harmony, helps to rethink these things. After all, who we need, if not each other?” – shared the Director of Nariman Aliyev.

In General Ukrainian rental drama “Home” was released on 7 November. In theaters, the film was watched by nearly 23 thousand spectators, and the box-office amounted to more than UAH 2 million. Tape has been shown in 18 countries, the film rights acquired for distribution in France, UK, Benelux, Greece, Turkey and China.

“Home” is the feature debut of the Director of Nariman Aliyev. The film tells the story of the Crimean Tatar Mustafa. His two sons went to Kiev after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. The story begins with dies the eldest son Nazim and the father goes to the capital to return of the younger son Alim home and older to be buried in the Crimea, according to Muslim tradition. The main role in the film was played by Ahtem Seitablaev and actor Ramsey Bilyalov.

