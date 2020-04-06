Drank alcohol and watched porn in France a homeless pole staged quarantine in the supermarket

Пил алкоголь и смотрел порнофильмы: во Франции бездомный поляк устроил карантин в супермаркете

In France, where recently recorded a surge of deaths from the coronavirus, a homeless pole made himself the “self-isolation” in the supermarket.

In the city On Friday, April 3, the man managed to lock in the store for the night. There he drank whisky and champagne and watched a porn film, reports Le Parisien.

Early Saturday morning a supermarket employee discovered the mess and called the police. A drunken homeless man was first taken to the hospital. Then he was placed into custody due to spoiled medical equipment. In the hospital, when he was alone, the man ruined the device for cardiac monitoring cost of 15 thousand euros.

On Monday, the man needs to choose a measure of restraint.

We will remind, France died infected with coronavirus Ukrainian.

As reported by “facts”, the doctor of the French football club “Reims” Bernard Gonzales committed suicide after his test COVID-19 showed a positive result.

