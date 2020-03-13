Draw of the Cup of Ukraine “Dynamo” learned rivals in the semifinals (video)

Friday, March 13, in the Minsk House of football held the draw for the semi-finals of the Cup of Ukraine in which took part the legend of Ternopil football Igor Yavorsky and well-known TV presenter Alexander Loboda.

Recall that in the competition continue, three representatives of the elite division — Dynamo Kyiv, FC Vorskla Poltava and Mariupol, as well as one club from the first League — “Meany” from a village near Uzhgorod. The results of the draw formed such pairs, which will play April 15:

Mariupol — Vorskla

“Meany” — “Dinamo”

Recall that the Ukrainian Cup final on may 13 for the first time in history will take Ternopil. The owner of the field in the decisive game will be the winner of the second pair.

Photo ffu.ua

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter