Dream Job: and if you become a tester for Disney+ !

Disney+ should be out Tuesday. The government had asked Disney to push back that date, but they refused. Ready to test the warp ?

The French are chomping at the bit. Disney+ should come out Tuesday the 24th in France. In full containment, cartoons could make happy ! And if you become a tester of the chain ? The group needs people to verify that everything is rolling.

Since the beginning of the confinement, the whole world is on the Internet. To avoid overload, some platforms have made an effort. Netflix reduces its video quality of 25% for thirty days. Youtube switches to standard resolution for all videos.

The judgment of the school and work has increased almost 20% in the consumption data. A boom that should be monitored to prevent saturation. Then, the French government asked Disney to push the release of Disney+.

Everyone pounces on the series and movies available. Yet there is a lack of class in all this : the animation films. What better way to overcome the depression that watching for the 100th time the Lion King ?

Disney+ come out well on Tuesday

The group has refused to shift the release of Disney+. The reason for this? A too big loss of money. According to them, since the beginning of the health crisis, the group would have lost € 85 billion. Then, out of the issues of losing more.

Especially that Disney+ has been a huge hit since its release. Almost 30 million subscribers since its launch in the United States, Australia or the netherlands.

Users can therefore take advantage of the 500 movies and 100 series included in the offer. Are included Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, or even Star Wars ! The price ? 6.99 euros per month.

Disney+ would have already started to recruit testers for Tuesday night. The chosen candidates will, therefore, watch movies between midnight and 4 o’clock in the morning on Tuesday to check that everything works well. A job rather pleasant and not too binding. Then, it tempts you ?