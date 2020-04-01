Drew Barrymore has praised ex-boyfriend

Ten years later, after drew Barrymore and Justin long broke up, the actress still warm and speaks enthusiastically about the former.

On Saturday in the Instagram account of a Paper appeared “the post honoring Justin long” with his photograph.

Maybe I get fired for this. So to hell with it. The post honoring Justin long,— has signed a publishing editor. In comments to the post showed up drew Barrymore, who met with Justin from 2007 to 2010. She wrote:

All right. He’s gorgeous.

Later on the comment he responded to himself long.

What do you know?! — he joked.

Barrymore and long starred together in two romantic comedies: in the 2009 film “Promise — not to marry” and in the 2010 film “going the distance”, during work on which they came together after a breakup. It is reported that after the final break, the actors have remained good friends. In 2018 they were seen together in new York.

Earlier it was reported that Justin broke up with his girlfriend Lauren Mayberry, the lead singer of the band Chvrches, whom he had met in 2016. And Barrymore in the same year he divorced with her husband will Kopelman and has been married four years and with whom she has a son and a daughter.