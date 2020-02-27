Dries Van Noten showed a collection inspired nightlife

By Maria Batterbury

Dries Van Noten показал коллекцию, навеяную ночной жизнью

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

In Paris (France) hosted the presentation of the new collection of the brand Dries Van Noten for the season autumn-winter 2020/2021.

Dries van Noten has created dresses for all events: the ruler is like a brocade, embroidered with gold, and MIDI in colorful plaid.

The collection includes jackets, made in the likeness of motorcycle jackets they wore to dress in feathers and cardigans.

Fluffy Bolero jacket was thrown over his plaid shirts.

We invite you to see photos of the show Dries Van Noten:

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

Dries van Noten, collection autumn-winter 2020. Photo: nowfashion

We invite you to see the video of the show Dries Van Noten:

 

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
