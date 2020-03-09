“Droopy nipples!”: Keira Knightley explained why no longer wants to pose Nude

Given birth to in September second child for the actress keira Knightley said that in the future is unlikely ever to pose Nude.

“Droopy nipples!” laughing she replied to the request of the representatives of The Financial Time to name the reason of such his decision.

However, the star immediately answered the question about erotic photo shoots seriously. According to the actress, after giving birth she no longer believes that he must show his naked body, writes “StarHit”.

And it’s not that Knightley is not shy about her figure, and can’t get in shape, she just felt that she was already over thirty and the time of exposure is left behind, especially because she had two growing daughters who are unlikely to appreciate the actions of her mother.

Moreover, a contract TV stars are now clearly indicates which body part the actress can show to the public, and which remain under clothing.

Therefore, the 34-year-old keira Knightley now she will choose alternates, which are removed for her Nude scenes.

For example, in the movie “Consequences” in which the celebrity played a major role, the actress has already resorted to the services of double. According to the scenario, in one of the episodes from the star were required to take part in the bed scene with actor Alexander Skarsgard.

“It was my choice to turn to the understudy. It is the perfect solution and a very interesting process. It’s like me, but better. She has a beautiful body so she can do it for me. I can only assess the similarity and approve the final selection” — admitted Kira.

As you know, keira Knightley is married to a member of the rock band Klaxons James Ryton. The couple married in 2013. Two years after celebration beloved daughter, Edie. And last year the couple became parents again — to light a girl, Delilah.

