Drug against coronavirus began testing on humans

In America scientists are conducting the first clinical studies of antivirals on volunteers — the U.S. citizen who contracted the coronavirus on the cruise liner Diamond Princess in Japan.

Studies conducted at the Medical center of the University of Nebraska (UNMC) in Omaha. Researchers claim to have developed the antiviral drug broad spectrum of action. writes that Chinese virus, seems to have reached South America — in Brazil, with symptoms of coronavirus isolated 61-year-old man, who returned from a trip to Northern Italy.

The Brazilian government introduced additional control for arrivals from Italy, Germany and France. While El Salvador imposes a complete ban on the entry of Italy and South Korea. Citizens of El Salvador, who arrived from these countries would be subject to a 30-day quarantine.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Iran, the Deputy of Qom Ahmad farahani stated that as a result of illness caused by a coronavirus, in his town died about 50 people, and more than 250 people are quarantined.

