Drugged and had sexual intercourse: in the U.S., inflames the sex scandal…

In the US, in Toledo, will be the trial of a plastic surgeon by Manish Gupta, who worked hard girls tranquilizer and raped them when they lost consciousness.

Writes about this edition of The Blade.

How many clients are a victim of the doctor, is unknown. Most did not tell the police about the incident, and only shared their stories online.

It is reported that in January last year police said the prostitute who said that she agreed to oral sex with Dr. Gupta, but objected that he did a video or took photographs of them meeting in any way.

But after that, says the victim, “she was drugged to unconsciousness” and engage in sexual intercourse without her consent while she slept.

As the victim of a surgeon, was familiar to the anesthesiologist, he held the drug test, which showed the presence in the body of escortsite tranquilizer known as a benzodiazepine.

After meeting with Dr. Gupta, the woman checked the websites of online Dating and found the same accusations that were made about him by other women and filed a statement to the police.

30 December 2019, the FBI got a warrant to search the house for the doctor and showed five different videos about how Gupta is involved in sexual acts with four different women unconscious.

Last Friday, Manish Gupta, 49 years old, was arrested on Friday by FBI agent charged with illegal distribution of controlled substances, sexual abuse, aggravated battery, and human trafficking.

