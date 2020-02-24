Drunken passengers had an altercation with a flight attendant over flight delays

Drunken passengers on the flight between London-Malaga, Ryanair staged a conflict with the flight attendants. This was reported by one of the witnesses of the incident, posted a video on his Twitter account.

The reason was the delay of flights for four hours. In this regard, three drunk men came up to the hostess and began to make trouble, noting that this is the longest flight of their lives.

The footage can be seen how the people crowded in the aisle, and one of the men physically threatens another, shouting: “I’ll slap your face”. It is also noticeable that the passenger’s restrains a woman to avoid continuing conflicts.