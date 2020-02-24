Drunken passengers had an altercation with a flight attendant over flight delays

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Пьяные пассажиры поскандалили с бортпроводником из-за задержки рейса

Drunken passengers on the flight between London-Malaga, Ryanair staged a conflict with the flight attendants. This was reported by one of the witnesses of the incident, posted a video on his Twitter account.

The reason was the delay of flights for four hours. In this regard, three drunk men came up to the hostess and began to make trouble, noting that this is the longest flight of their lives.

The footage can be seen how the people crowded in the aisle, and one of the men physically threatens another, shouting: “I’ll slap your face”. It is also noticeable that the passenger’s restrains a woman to avoid continuing conflicts.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article