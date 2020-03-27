Dua Lipa released a new album and a video for the song from it Break My Heart

The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa presented ahead of time the new album, and also released a video for the song from it Break My Heart.

The album was called Future Nostalgia, in the track listing includes 11 songs. Originally the album was to be held on 3 April, but the singer decided to release it on March 27.

The Director of the video for the song Break My Heart made by Henry Scofield, previously filmed for the singer’s clips New Rules, IDGAF and Lost In Your Light.

