Dua Lipa released a new album and a video for the song from it Break My Heart

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Дуа Липа выпустила новый альбом и клип на песню из него Break My Heart

The British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa presented ahead of time the new album, and also released a video for the song from it Break My Heart.

The album was called Future Nostalgia, in the track listing includes 11 songs. Originally the album was to be held on 3 April, but the singer decided to release it on March 27.

The Director of the video for the song Break My Heart made by Henry Scofield, previously filmed for the singer’s clips New Rules, IDGAF and Lost In Your Light.

As previously reported, The Weeknd presented a clip for the song “In Your Eyes”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article